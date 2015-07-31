Soccer-Five memorable Arsenal v Manchester United clashes
LONDON, May 4 Arsenal host Manchester United on Sunday in a clash crucial to both clubs as they try to finish the season in the top four of the Premier League.
July 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Saturday, August 1 (GMT) Celtic v Ross County (1145) Hamilton Academical v Partick Thistle (1400) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Motherwell (1400) Kilmarnock v Dundee (1400) Sunday, August 2 (GMT) Hearts v St. Johnstone (1130) Dundee United v Aberdeen (1430)
LONDON, May 4 Arsenal host Manchester United on Sunday in a clash crucial to both clubs as they try to finish the season in the top four of the Premier League.
May 4 Arsenal will need to be at their best even if Manchester United field a weakened team on their Premier League visit on Sunday, manager Arsene Wenger has said.