Soccer-Reading beat Fulham to reach playoff final
LONDON, May 16 Reading edged into the Championship playoff final with a narrow 1-0 home win against Fulham on Tuesday, moving through 2-1 on aggregate.
Feb 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Monday Tuesday, February 23 (GMT) Partick Thistle v St. Johnstone (1945) Friday, February 26 (GMT) Hamilton Academical v Celtic (1945) Saturday, February 27 (GMT) Aberdeen v St. Johnstone (1500) Dundee v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500) Hearts v Kilmarnock (1500) Motherwell v Partick Thistle (1500) Ross County v Dundee United (1500)
LONDON, May 16 Reading edged into the Championship playoff final with a narrow 1-0 home win against Fulham on Tuesday, moving through 2-1 on aggregate.
May 16 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Tuesday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 23 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 22 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Joshua King (Bournemouth) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Christian Benteke (Crystal Pala