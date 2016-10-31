Soccer-Scottish Cup final fixture
May 22 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Scottish CupFinal Final match on Monday Final Saturday, May 27 (GMT) Celtic v Aberdeen (1400)
Oct 31 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Monday Friday, November 4 (GMT) Partick Thistle v Aberdeen (1945) Saturday, November 5 (GMT) Celtic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500) Dundee v Motherwell (1500) Hearts v St. Johnstone (1500) Kilmarnock v Hamilton Academical (1500) Sunday, November 6 (GMT) Ross County v Rangers (1200)
May 22 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Scottish CupFinal Final match on Monday Final Saturday, May 27 (GMT) Celtic v Aberdeen (1400)
STOCKHOLM, May 22 The shadow of Louis Van Gaal will loom over Manchester United and Ajax when the two teams coached by the Dutchman meet in the Europa League final on Wednesday.