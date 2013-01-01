Soccer-Toure signs one-year contract at Manchester City
June 1 Midfielder Yaya Toure has signed a new one-year contract with Manchester City, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.
Jan 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premier League matches on Tuesday Wednesday, January 2 (GMT) St. Johnstone v Dundee (1400) Aberdeen v Dundee United (1500) Celtic v Motherwell (1500) St. Mirren v Kilmarnock (1500) Ross County v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1505) Thursday, January 3 (GMT) Hearts v Hibernian (1945)
LONDON, June 1 New Nottingham Forest chairman Nicholas Randall has described the twice former European champions as a club in intensive care and 'not fit for purpose' in its current state.