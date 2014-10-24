Soccer-Adams admits relegation almost inevitable for freefalling Granada
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
Oct 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Friday Regular - Preliminary Round Friday, October 24 (GMT) Aberdeen v Motherwell (1845) Regular - Preliminary Round Saturday, October 25 (GMT) Dundee v Hamilton Academical (1400) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Dundee United (1400) Partick Thistle v St. Johnstone (1400) St. Mirren v Ross County (1400) Regular - Preliminary Round Sunday, October 26 (GMT) Celtic v Kilmarnock (1300)
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
LONDON, April 28 Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.