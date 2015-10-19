Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday, May 4
Celta Vigo will look to exploit Manchester United's injury woes to upset the three-times European champions in the first leg. (SOCCER-EUROPA-CLV-MUN/, expect by 2100 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)
Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Monday Saturday, October 24 (GMT) Aberdeen v Motherwell (1400) Dundee v Kilmarnock (1400) Hearts v Ross County (1400) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v St. Johnstone (1400) Partick Thistle v Hamilton Academical (1400) Sunday, October 25 (GMT) Celtic v Dundee United (1500)
Celta Vigo will look to exploit Manchester United's injury woes to upset the three-times European champions in the first leg. (SOCCER-EUROPA-CLV-MUN/, expect by 2100 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)
May 4 Middlesbrough have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Manchester City.