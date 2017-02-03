Soccer-Diego Costa says he won't go to China, only to Atletico
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
Feb 3 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Saturday, February 4 (GMT) Motherwell v Hearts (1215) Aberdeen v Partick Thistle (1500) Hamilton Academical v Kilmarnock (1500) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Dundee (1500) Rangers v Ross County (1500) Sunday, February 5 (GMT) St. Johnstone v Celtic (1230)
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois blamed a lack of concentration and a refereeing decision for the FA Cup final defeat that reminded him of a familiar anti-climax to the season when he was with former club Atletico Madrid.