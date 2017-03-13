Soccer-Diego Costa says he won't go to China, only to Atletico
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
March 13 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Monday Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Aberdeen v Hearts (1215) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Ross County (1500) Kilmarnock v Partick Thistle (1500) Motherwell v St. Johnstone (1500) Rangers v Hamilton Academical (1500) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) Dundee v Celtic (1230)
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
LONDON, May 28 Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois blamed a lack of concentration and a refereeing decision for the FA Cup final defeat that reminded him of a familiar anti-climax to the season when he was with former club Atletico Madrid.