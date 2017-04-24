Soccer-Portuguese midfielder Silva joins Manchester City
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
April 24 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Monday Regular - Relegation Group Friday, April 28 (GMT) Ross County v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1845) Regular - Champions Group Saturday, April 29 (GMT) Rangers v Celtic (1100) Aberdeen v St. Johnstone (1400) Hearts v Partick Thistle (1400) Regular - Relegation Group Saturday, April 29 (GMT) Hamilton Academical v Kilmarnock (1400) Motherwell v Dundee (1400)
HONG KONG, May 26 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was unconcerned over speculation Eric Dier and Kyle Walker are due to move away from the London club in the upcoming summer transfer window.