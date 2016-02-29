UPDATE 2-Soccer-Europa League run brightens Man Utd's financial outlook
* Team heading to United States for summer tour (Adds details from analyst call)
Feb 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Monday Tuesday, March 1 (GMT) Hearts v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1945) Tuesday, March 1 (GMT) Kilmarnock v Ross County (1945) Wednesday, March 2 (GMT) Celtic v Dundee (1945) Dundee United v Aberdeen (1945) St. Johnstone v Partick Thistle (1945) Saturday, March 5 (GMT) Hamilton Academical v Motherwell (1500) Saturday, March 5 (GMT) Hearts v Partick Thistle (1500)
* Team heading to United States for summer tour (Adds details from analyst call)
Madrid, May 16 Zinedine Zidane insisted his Real Madrid stars don't feel like champions yet, as his side close in on a potential double.