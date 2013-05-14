Soccer-Ankle problem could sideline Rooney for Sunderland game
April 5 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney could miss Sunday's Premier League trip to basement side Sunderland due to an ankle problem, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
May 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premier League matches on Tuesday Regular - Champions Group Sunday, May 19 (GMT) Dundee United v Celtic (1145) Ross County v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1145) St. Johnstone v Motherwell (1145) Regular - Relegation Group Wednesday, May 15 (GMT) Kilmarnock v Hibernian (1845) Regular - Relegation Group Saturday, May 18 (GMT) Aberdeen v Hearts (1400) Hibernian v Dundee (1400) Kilmarnock v St. Mirren (1400)
HELSINKI, April 5 European soccer governing body UEFA approved term limits for its top officials, including its president, on Wednesday and agreed that venues for club competition finals should be chosen by a "transparent" process.
April 5 Southampton manager Claude Puel has warned his players against complacency, saying the congested Premier League table meant that the south coast club could still find itself dragged into a relegation battle.