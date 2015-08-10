Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches
May 10 Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 37 of the Premier League on May 12-14 (1400 GMT unless stated):
Aug 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Monday Tuesday, August 11 (GMT) Dundee United v Dundee (1845) St. Johnstone v Ross County (1845) Wednesday, August 12 (GMT) Hearts v Motherwell (1845) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Partick Thistle (1845) Kilmarnock v Celtic (1845) Saturday, August 15 (GMT) Celtic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1400) Dundee v St. Johnstone (1400) Hamilton Academical v Dundee United (1400) Motherwell v Aberdeen (1400) Partick Thistle v Kilmarnock (1400) Ross County v Hearts (1400)
May 10 Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 37 of the Premier League on May 12-14 (1400 GMT unless stated):
LONDON, May 10 How quickly affections can switch in soccer. Where once they would serenade coach Jose Mourinho at Stamford Bridge with an operatic flourish, now Chelsea fans have fallen headlong for another man driving them inexorably to the Premier League title.