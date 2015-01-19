Jan 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Monday
Tuesday, January 20 (GMT)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v St. Johnstone (1945)
Wednesday, January 21 (GMT)
Celtic v Motherwell (1945)
Dundee v Kilmarnock (1945)
Partick Thistle v Hamilton Academical (1945)
St. Mirren v Dundee United (1945)
Friday, January 23 (GMT)
St. Johnstone v Aberdeen (1945)
Saturday, January 24 (GMT)
Ross County v Celtic (1245)
Dundee United v Motherwell (1500)
Hamilton Academical v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500)
Kilmarnock v Partick Thistle (1500)
St. Mirren v Dundee (1500)