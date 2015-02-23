UPDATE 1-Soccer-Tottenham suffer crushing title blow with defeat at West Ham
* Dele Alli and Harry Kane went close for Spurs in the first half
Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Monday Regular - Preliminary Round Tuesday, February 24 (GMT) Dundee United v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1945) Regular - Preliminary Round Saturday, February 28 (GMT) Dundee United v Partick Thistle (1500) Motherwell v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500) Ross County v Dundee (1500) St. Johnstone v Kilmarnock (1500) St. Mirren v Hamilton Academical (1500) Regular - Preliminary Round Sunday, March 1 (GMT) Celtic v Aberdeen (1200)
* Dele Alli and Harry Kane went close for Spurs in the first half
May 5 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Friday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 21 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 19 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 15 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 14 Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace