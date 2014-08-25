Soccer-Clement confident Swansea can avoid relegation
April 27 Swansea City are confident they can avoid relegation after ending their six-game winless streak against Stoke City last weekend, manager Paul Clement said on Thursday.
Aug 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Monday Regular - Preliminary Round Saturday, August 30 (GMT) Aberdeen v Partick Thistle (1400) Hamilton Academical v Ross County (1400) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Kilmarnock (1400) Motherwell v St. Johnstone (1400) St. Mirren v Dundee United (1400) Regular - Preliminary Round Sunday, August 31 (GMT) Dundee v Celtic (1130)
April 27 Swansea City are confident they can avoid relegation after ending their six-game winless streak against Stoke City last weekend, manager Paul Clement said on Thursday.
April 27 Southampton's injured striker Charlie Austin has returned to first-team training and could be back in action before the end of their Premier League campaign, manager Claude Puel said.