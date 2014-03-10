Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
March 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Monday Wednesday, March 12 (GMT) Dundee United v St. Johnstone (1945) Wednesday, March 12 (GMT) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Hibernian (1945) Friday, March 14 (GMT) Kilmarnock v Celtic (1945) Saturday, March 15 (GMT) Dundee United v St. Mirren (1500) Partick Thistle v Hibernian (1500) St. Johnstone v Ross County (1730)
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.