May 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish
Premier League.
Champions Group
Tuesday, May 1 (GMT)
Hearts v Motherwell (1845)
Wednesday, May 2 (GMT)
Rangers v Dundee United (1845)
Thursday, May 3 (GMT)
Celtic v St. Johnstone (1845)
Saturday, May 5 (GMT)
Rangers v Motherwell (1145)
Sunday, May 6 (GMT)
Dundee United v Celtic (1145)
Hearts v St. Johnstone (1400)
Relegation Group
Wednesday, May 2 (GMT)
Aberdeen v Hibernian (1845)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Dunfermline Athletic (1845)
Kilmarnock v St. Mirren (1845)
Saturday, May 5 (GMT)
Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (1400)
St. Mirren v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1400)
Monday, May 7 (GMT)
Hibernian v Dunfermline Athletic (1845)