Soccer-Koeman committed to Everton but Kone will leave
LONDON, May 4 Everton manager Ronald Koeman reaffirmed his commitment to the Premier League club on Thursday, knocking down speculation of a move to his former club Barcelona.
Dec 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Saturday, December 12 (GMT) Aberdeen v Hearts (1230) Dundee United v Partick Thistle (1500) Hamilton Academical v Ross County (1500) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Kilmarnock (1500) Motherwell v Dundee (1500) Sunday, December 13 (GMT) St. Johnstone v Celtic (1230)
LONDON, May 4 Everton manager Ronald Koeman reaffirmed his commitment to the Premier League club on Thursday, knocking down speculation of a move to his former club Barcelona.
May 4 Swansea City manager Paul Clement says it will be a "remarkable achievement" if his team manage to stay in the Premier League, and he believes they must win all their remaining games to have any chance of escaping the drop.