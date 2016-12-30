Soccer-Bournemouth sign Bosnia keeper Begovic from Chelsea
May 30 Bournemouth have signed Bosnia goalkeeper Asmir Begovic on a long-term deal from Premier League champions Chelsea.
Dec 30 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Friday, December 30 (GMT) Hearts v Aberdeen (1945) Saturday, December 31 (GMT) Rangers v Celtic (1215) Hamilton Academical v Motherwell (1300) Dundee v St. Johnstone (1400) Partick Thistle v Kilmarnock (1400) Ross County v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500)
May 30 Bournemouth have signed Bosnia goalkeeper Asmir Begovic on a long-term deal from Premier League champions Chelsea.
MADRID, May 30 Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale said on Tuesday he regretted rushing back from ankle surgery earlier in the season and admitted he was not fully fit for the Champions League final against Juventus in his home city of Cardiff.