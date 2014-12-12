UPDATE 1-Soccer-United to face Celta Vigo in Europa League last four
NYON, Switzerland, April 21 Manchester United's quest for a first Europa League title will continue with a semi-final clash against Celta Vigo after the draw was made on Friday.
Dec 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Friday Regular - Preliminary Round Saturday, December 13 (GMT) Dundee United v Aberdeen (1500) Hamilton Academical v Dundee (1500) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Partick Thistle (1500) Kilmarnock v St. Johnstone (1500) Motherwell v Ross County (1500) Regular - Preliminary Round Sunday, December 14 (GMT) Celtic v St. Mirren (1300)
NYON, Switzerland, April 21 Manchester United's quest for a first Europa League title will continue with a semi-final clash against Celta Vigo after the draw was made on Friday.
LONDON, April 21 Premier League title rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur go head-to-head at Wembley on Saturday in the first FA Cup semi-final.