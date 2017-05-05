Soccer-Celtic sign Hayes from Aberdeen
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
May 5 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Regular - Champions Group Saturday, May 6 (GMT) Celtic v St. Johnstone (1400) Regular - Relegation Group Saturday, May 6 (GMT) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Hamilton Academical (1115) Kilmarnock v Dundee (1400) Motherwell v Ross County (1400) Regular - Champions Group Sunday, May 7 (GMT) Partick Thistle v Rangers (1115) Hearts v Aberdeen (1400)
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.