SHOWCASE-Tennis-Garbine Muguruza v Francesca Schiavone - player profiles
May 29 Here's a look at the form and previous records of Garbine Muguruza and Francesca Schiavone ahead of their first-round clash on Monday (prefix number denotes seeding):
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Saturday, February 18 (GMT) Celtic v Motherwell (1500) Hearts v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500) Partick Thistle v Hamilton Academical (1500) Ross County v St. Johnstone (1500) Sunday, February 19 (GMT) Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (1300) Dundee v Rangers (1515)
May 29 Here's a look at the form and previous records of Garbine Muguruza and Francesca Schiavone ahead of their first-round clash on Monday (prefix number denotes seeding):
May 29 A look at the 2017 record of Spain's Garbine Muguruza and Italy's Francesca Schiavone ahead of their first-round match at the French Open on Monday: