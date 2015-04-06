April 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Monday
Regular - Preliminary Round
Tuesday, April 7 (GMT)
Motherwell v St. Mirren (1845)
Ross County v St. Johnstone (1845)
Regular - Preliminary Round
Wednesday, April 8 (GMT)
Aberdeen v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1845)
Celtic v Partick Thistle (1845)
Dundee v Dundee United (1845)
Regular - Preliminary Round
Saturday, April 11 (GMT)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Celtic (1145)
Dundee United v Hamilton Academical (1400)
Partick Thistle v Motherwell (1400)
St. Johnstone v Dundee (1400)
Regular - Preliminary Round
Sunday, April 12 (GMT)
Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (1115)
Regular - Preliminary Round
Monday, April 13 (GMT)
St. Mirren v Ross County (1845)