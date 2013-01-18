Soccer-Toure signs one-year contract at Manchester City
June 1 Midfielder Yaya Toure has signed a new one-year contract with Manchester City, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.
Jan 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premier League matches on Friday Saturday, January 19 (GMT) St. Mirren v Ross County (1245) Celtic v Hearts (1500) Hibernian v Dundee (1500) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Aberdeen (1500) Kilmarnock v Dundee United (1500) Sunday, January 20 (GMT) Motherwell v St. Johnstone (1415)
June 1 Midfielder Yaya Toure has signed a new one-year contract with Manchester City, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.
LONDON, June 1 New Nottingham Forest chairman Nicholas Randall has described the twice former European champions as a club in intensive care and 'not fit for purpose' in its current state.