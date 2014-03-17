March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Monday Wednesday, March 19 (GMT) Motherwell v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1945) Friday, March 21 (GMT) Hearts v Dundee United (1945) Saturday, March 22 (GMT) Aberdeen v Kilmarnock (1500) Celtic v St. Mirren (1500) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Partick Thistle (1500) Motherwell v Ross County (1500) St. Johnstone v Hibernian (1500)