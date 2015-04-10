Soccer-Wenger says exit from Champions League wouldn't harm contract talks
May 9 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on Tuesday said that failure to qualify for next season's Champions League would not jeopardise contract negotiations with players.
April 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Friday Regular - Preliminary Round Saturday, April 11 (GMT) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Celtic (1145) Dundee United v Hamilton Academical (1400) Partick Thistle v Motherwell (1400) St. Johnstone v Dundee (1400) Regular - Preliminary Round Sunday, April 12 (GMT) Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (1115) Regular - Preliminary Round Monday, April 13 (GMT) St. Mirren v Ross County (1845)
May 9 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on Tuesday said that failure to qualify for next season's Champions League would not jeopardise contract negotiations with players.
May 9 Harry Redknapp has said he is interested in taking charge of Birmingham as a full-time manager after holding initial talks with the club owners over his role next season.