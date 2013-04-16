Soccer-Adams aiming to kick-start Granada recovery
MADRID, April 11 Granada's new coach Tony Adams promised supporters on Tuesday that he would fight for the relegation-threatened club's "miracle" survival in Spain's La Liga.
April 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premier League matches on Tuesday Regular - Champions Group Friday, April 19 (GMT) Dundee United v Motherwell (1845) Regular - Champions Group Sunday, April 21 (GMT) Celtic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1145) St. Johnstone v Ross County (1505) Regular - Relegation Group Saturday, April 20 (GMT) Kilmarnock v Hearts (1400) St. Mirren v Dundee (1400) Regular - Relegation Group Monday, April 22 (GMT) Hibernian v Aberdeen (1830)
LONDON, April 11 Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is the hottest Brazilian talent after Neymar, according to his compatriot Juninho.