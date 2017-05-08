Soccer-Celtic sign Hayes from Aberdeen
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
May 8 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Monday Regular - Champions Group Friday, May 12 (GMT) Aberdeen v Celtic (1845) Regular - Champions Group Saturday, May 13 (GMT) Rangers v Hearts (1115) St. Johnstone v Partick Thistle (1400) Regular - Relegation Group Saturday, May 13 (GMT) Dundee v Ross County (1400) Hamilton Academical v Motherwell (1400) Kilmarnock v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1400)
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.