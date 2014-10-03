Soccer-Bournemouth can enjoy remaining games, says Howe
May 1 Bournemouth can enjoy their remaining games and aim to finish as high up the Premier League table as possible, manager Eddie Howe said after his team reached the 40-point mark.
Oct 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Friday Regular - Preliminary Round Friday, October 3 (GMT) Kilmarnock v Dundee United (1845) Regular - Preliminary Round Saturday, October 4 (GMT) Dundee v Aberdeen (1400) Partick Thistle v Motherwell (1400) St. Johnstone v St. Mirren (1400) Regular - Preliminary Round Sunday, October 5 (GMT) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Ross County (1145) Celtic v Hamilton Academical (1200)
May 1 Bournemouth can enjoy their remaining games and aim to finish as high up the Premier League table as possible, manager Eddie Howe said after his team reached the 40-point mark.
May 1 West Ham United will maintain their positive approach when they host second-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Friday as both teams fight for points to reach their own targets, manager Slaven Bilic said.