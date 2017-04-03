Soccer-Wenger says Cup triumph has no bearing on his future
LONDON, May 27 If it does transpire that Arsenal's 2-1 FA Cup final victory over Chelsea was manager Arsene Wenger's final game in charge it will have been a memorable way to sign off.
April 3 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Monday Tuesday, April 4 (GMT) Aberdeen v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1845) Ross County v Dundee (1845) Wednesday, April 5 (GMT) Celtic v Partick Thistle (1845) Kilmarnock v Rangers (1845) Motherwell v Hamilton Academical (1845) St. Johnstone v Hearts (1845) Saturday, April 8 (GMT) Celtic v Kilmarnock (1400) Hamilton Academical v Ross County (1400) Hearts v Dundee (1400) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v St. Johnstone (1400) Partick Thistle v Motherwell (1400) Sunday, April 9 (GMT) Aberdeen v Rangers (1130)
LONDON, May 27 If it does transpire that Arsenal's 2-1 FA Cup final victory over Chelsea was manager Arsene Wenger's final game in charge it will have been a memorable way to sign off.
LONDON, May 27 Chelsea coach Antonio Conte rued his side’s slow start to Saturday’s FA Cup final, and a controversial decision by the referee that set Arsenal on their way to victory, dashing his hopes of a league championship and FA Cup double in his first season in England.