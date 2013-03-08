UPDATE 2-Soccer-Wenger signs new two-year deal with Arsenal
* Majority owner Kroenke says Frenchman is best man for the job
March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premier League matches on Friday Saturday, March 9 (GMT) Aberdeen v Motherwell (1500) Dundee v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500) Ross County v Celtic (1500) St. Johnstone v Kilmarnock (1500) St. Mirren v Dundee United (1500) Sunday, March 10 (GMT) Hibernian v Hearts (1245)
Rafael Nadal faces big-serving Dutchman Robin Haase in the second round and Novak Djokovic meets Joao Sousa of Portugal, while the women's holder Garbine Muguruza plays Estonian Anett Kontaveit and Czech Petra Kvitova continues her comeback after being stabbed late last year when she faces American Bethanie Mattek-Sands. (TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/(PIX), expect throughout, by Julien Pretot, Karolos Grohmann and John Stonestreet, 600 words)