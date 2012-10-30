Soccer-Hazard to miss Belgium matches after fracturing ankle
June 5 Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard sustained an ankle fracture in training and will miss this week's international matches, the Belgian Football Association confirmed on Sunday.
Oct 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premier League matches on Tuesday Saturday, November 3 (GMT) Dundee v Hearts (1500) Hibernian v St. Mirren (1500) Kilmarnock v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500) Ross County v Aberdeen (1500) St. Johnstone v Motherwell (1500) Sunday, November 4 (GMT) Dundee United v Celtic (1245)
June 5 Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard sustained an ankle fracture in training and will miss this week's international matches, the Belgian Football Association confirmed on Sunday.
CARDIFF, June 4 Real Madrid 12th European Cup and third Champions League triumph in four years on Saturday, becoming the first team to retain the trophy in the competition’s expanded format, demonstrated their power over the rest of Europe.