UPDATE 2-Soccer-Europa League run brightens Man Utd's financial outlook
* Team heading to United States for summer tour (Adds details from analyst call)
Sept 12 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Monday Saturday, September 17 (GMT) Kilmarnock v Partick Thistle (1400) Motherwell v Hamilton Academical (1400) Rangers v Ross County (1400) St. Johnstone v Hearts (1400) Sunday, September 18 (GMT) Dundee v Aberdeen (1100) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Celtic (1400)
* Team heading to United States for summer tour (Adds details from analyst call)
Madrid, May 16 Zinedine Zidane insisted his Real Madrid stars don't feel like champions yet, as his side close in on a potential double.