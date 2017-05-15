May 15 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Monday
Regular - Relegation Group
Tuesday, May 16 (GMT)
Motherwell v Kilmarnock (1845)
Ross County v Hamilton Academical (1845)
Regular - Champions Group
Wednesday, May 17 (GMT)
Rangers v Aberdeen (1845)
St. Johnstone v Hearts (1845)
Regular - Relegation Group
Wednesday, May 17 (GMT)
Dundee v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1845)
Regular - Champions Group
Thursday, May 18 (GMT)
Partick Thistle v Celtic (1845)
Regular - Relegation Group
Saturday, May 20 (GMT)
Hamilton Academical v Dundee (1400)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Motherwell (1400)
Kilmarnock v Ross County (1400)
Regular - Champions Group
Sunday, May 21 (GMT)
Celtic v Hearts (1130)
Partick Thistle v Aberdeen (1130)
St. Johnstone v Rangers (1130)