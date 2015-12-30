Dec 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, December 30 (GMT)
Hamilton Academical v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500)
Aberdeen v Partick Thistle (1945)
Dundee v Celtic (1945) Postponed
Hearts v Dundee United (1945)
Motherwell v St. Johnstone (1945)
Saturday, January 2 (GMT)
Dundee v Dundee United (1230)
Celtic v Partick Thistle (1500)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Ross County (1500)
Kilmarnock v Hearts (1500)
Motherwell v Hamilton Academical (1500)
Sunday, January 3 (GMT)
St. Johnstone v Aberdeen (1230)