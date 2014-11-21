Soccer-Bournemouth can enjoy remaining games, says Howe
May 1 Bournemouth can enjoy their remaining games and aim to finish as high up the Premier League table as possible, manager Eddie Howe said after his team reached the 40-point mark.
Nov 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Friday Regular - Preliminary Round Saturday, November 22 (GMT) Celtic v Dundee (1500) Dundee United v Kilmarnock (1500) Hamilton Academical v St. Mirren (1500) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Motherwell (1500) St. Johnstone v Ross County (1500) Regular - Preliminary Round Sunday, November 23 (GMT) Partick Thistle v Aberdeen (1245)
May 1 Bournemouth can enjoy their remaining games and aim to finish as high up the Premier League table as possible, manager Eddie Howe said after his team reached the 40-point mark.
May 1 West Ham United will maintain their positive approach when they host second-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Friday as both teams fight for points to reach their own targets, manager Slaven Bilic said.