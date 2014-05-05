Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
May 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Monday Regular - Champions Group Tuesday, May 6 (GMT) Dundee United v Aberdeen (1845) Regular - Champions Group Wednesday, May 7 (GMT) Motherwell v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1845) St. Johnstone v Celtic (1845) Regular - Champions Group Sunday, May 11 (GMT) Aberdeen v Motherwell (1115) Celtic v Dundee United (1115) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v St. Johnstone (1115) Regular - Relegation Group Tuesday, May 6 (GMT) Ross County v Hibernian (1845) Regular - Relegation Group Wednesday, May 7 (GMT) Hearts v Partick Thistle (1845) Kilmarnock v St. Mirren (1845) Regular - Relegation Group Saturday, May 10 (GMT) Hibernian v Kilmarnock (1115) Partick Thistle v Ross County (1115) St. Mirren v Hearts (1115)
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.