Soccer-Boro charged by FA for failing to control players
May 4 Middlesbrough have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Manchester City.
April 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Monday Regular - Preliminary Round Wednesday, April 22 (GMT) Dundee v Celtic (1845) Regular - Champions Group Saturday, April 25 (GMT) Dundee v St. Johnstone (1400) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Aberdeen (1400) Regular - Champions Group Sunday, April 26 (GMT) Dundee United v Celtic (1130) Regular - Relegation Group Friday, April 24 (GMT) Hamilton Academical v Motherwell (1845) Regular - Relegation Group Saturday, April 25 (GMT) Ross County v Partick Thistle (1400) St. Mirren v Kilmarnock (1400)
May 4 Chelsea defender David Luiz says winning the Premier League has become an "obsession" as the leaders edge ever closer to lifting this season's crown in his first campaign back at the club.