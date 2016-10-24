Soccer-Kewell takes charge at Crawley Town
May 23 Harry Kewell has his sights set on coaching his former Premier League club Liverpool - but is starting out three flights lower at League Two side Crawley Town.
Oct 24 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Monday Tuesday, October 25 (GMT) Hamilton Academical v Aberdeen (1845) Wednesday, October 26 (GMT) Dundee v Partick Thistle (1845) Kilmarnock v Hearts (1845) Motherwell v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1845) Rangers v St. Johnstone (1845) Ross County v Celtic (1845) Saturday, October 29 (GMT) Aberdeen v Celtic (1100) Hamilton Academical v Dundee (1400) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Hearts (1400) Motherwell v Ross County (1400) Rangers v Kilmarnock (1400) St. Johnstone v Partick Thistle (1400)
May 23 Harry Kewell has his sights set on coaching his former Premier League club Liverpool - but is starting out three flights lower at League Two side Crawley Town.
HONG KONG, May 23 Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian distanced themselves on Tuesday from a move for Chelsea striker Diego Costa when the league's transfer window opens next month.