Soccer-Mahrez says wants to leave Leicester - reports
May 30 Leicester City's Algeria forward Riyad Mahrez has announced he wants to leave the 2016 Premier League champions, according to a statement reported by British media on Tuesday.
April 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premier League matches on Tuesday Regular - Champions Group Saturday, May 4 (GMT) Dundee United v St. Johnstone (1400) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Motherwell (1400) Regular - Champions Group Sunday, May 5 (GMT) Ross County v Celtic (1100) Regular - Relegation Group Saturday, May 4 (GMT) Hearts v St. Mirren (1400) Regular - Relegation Group Sunday, May 5 (GMT) Dundee v Aberdeen (1400) Kilmarnock v Hibernian (1400)
May 30 Liverpool have agreed personal terms to sign Chelsea's England youth international striker Dominic Solanke, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.