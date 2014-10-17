UPDATE 4-Soccer-Sad Southgate leads tributes to former team mate Ehiogu
* Villa to pay tribute in Birmingham derby (Recasts with Southgate tribute)
Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Friday Regular - Preliminary Round Friday, October 17 (GMT) Hamilton Academical v Aberdeen (1845) Regular - Preliminary Round Saturday, October 18 (GMT) Ross County v Celtic (1145) Dundee United v Partick Thistle (1400) Motherwell v Dundee (1400) St. Johnstone v Kilmarnock (1400) St. Mirren v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1400)
* Villa to pay tribute in Birmingham derby (Recasts with Southgate tribute)
MANCHESTER, England, April 21 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said it makes no sense for his striker Marcus Rashford to play for England's Under-21 team in June's European Championship, as the teenager had risen above that level.