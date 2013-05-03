Soccer-Liverpool agree terms to sign Chelsea's Solanke
May 30 Liverpool have agreed personal terms to sign Chelsea's England youth international striker Dominic Solanke, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
May 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premier League matches on Friday Regular - Champions Group Saturday, May 4 (GMT) Dundee United v St. Johnstone (1400) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Motherwell (1400) Regular - Champions Group Sunday, May 5 (GMT) Ross County v Celtic (1100) Regular - Relegation Group Saturday, May 4 (GMT) Hearts v St. Mirren (1400) Regular - Relegation Group Sunday, May 5 (GMT) Dundee v Aberdeen (1400) Kilmarnock v Hibernian (1400)
May 30 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has agreed a new two-year contract with the Premier League club, according to British media reports on Tuesday.