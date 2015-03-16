Soccer-Injured Coleman signs five-year deal with Everton
May 5 Everton full back Seamus Coleman signed a new five-year contract with the Premier League club on Friday that will keep him at Goodison Park until 2022.
March 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Monday Regular - Preliminary Round Friday, March 20 (GMT) Motherwell v Hamilton Academical (1945) Regular - Preliminary Round Saturday, March 21 (GMT) Celtic v Dundee United (1500) Partick Thistle v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500) Ross County v Kilmarnock (1500) St. Johnstone v St. Mirren (1500) Regular - Preliminary Round Monday, March 23 (GMT) Dundee v Aberdeen (1945)
May 5 Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.