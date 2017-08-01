FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Soccer-Hearts sack manager Cathro after League Cup exit
#RBIPolicyReview
#Apple
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
Markets
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
Duterte calls North Korea's Kim a "fool" over nuclear ambitions
ASIA
Duterte calls North Korea's Kim a "fool" over nuclear ambitions
Kohli confirms Rahul's return
SPORTS
Kohli confirms Rahul's return
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
August 1, 2017 / 9:24 AM / a day ago

Soccer-Hearts sack manager Cathro after League Cup exit

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Scottish Premiership side Hearts have sacked manager Ian Cathro after the team failed to qualify for the group stages of the Scottish League Cup, the club said on Tuesday.

Cathro, 31, was heavily criticised after dismal performances in League Cup qualifiers saw the team lose to second tier sides Peterhead FC and Dunfermline Athletic.

"We thank Ian for all of his efforts and wish him well in the future," Hearts said in a statement on their website. (www.heartsfc.co.uk)

The former Newcastle United assistant manager took over at Hearts last December. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.