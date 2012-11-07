WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Two-goal Ronaldo fires Real to 12th European title
* Brilliant Mandzukic goal in vain as Juve lose seventh final (Adds quotes)
Nov 7 Scottish Premier League club Hearts are pleading for "emergency backing" from every supporter after being issued with a winding-up order over a tax bill for almost 450,000 pounds ($719,400).
"Without the support of the fans there is, as we issue this note, a real risk that Heart of Midlothian could possibly play its last game on Saturday 17 November against St Mirren," the club said on their website (www.heartsfc.co.uk) on Wednesday.
"This isn't a bluff, this isn't scaremongering, this is reality."
Lithuanian businessman Vladimir Romanov is the principal shareholder at the Edinburgh-based club who were founded in 1874.
Hearts, fourth from bottom in the SPL with 13 points from 12 matches, were domestic champions in 1895, 1897, 1958 and 1960 and have also lifted the Scottish Cup eight times.
Rangers, Scottish champions a record 54 times and one of the best supported clubs in Britain, were demoted from the Premier League to the fourth tier this season after collapsing under crippling debts.
CARDIFF, June 3 The greatest goalkeeper of his generation, Juventus's Gianluigi Buffon tasted defeat in his third Champions League final as the major missing medal from his illustrious career once again slipped out of his grasp on Saturday.