Nov 13 Scottish Premier League club Hearts avoided an immediate threat of liquidation after agreeing a deal over a tax debt of 450,000 pounds ($715,100) on Tuesday.

"An extension with HMRC (Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs) will allow the club further time to pay an outstanding tax bill and lifts the immediate threat facing the club," Hearts said on their website (www.heartsfc.co.uk).

"The agreement also ensures this weekend's game against St Mirren will not be the club's last and eases doubts over future fixtures at Tynecastle including games against Celtic on Nov. 28 and Aberdeen on Dec. 8."

Hearts said they had agreed to full and final settlement of the tax bill by Dec. 3.

"The decision was also made possible after the understanding of a number of senior first-team squad members who offered to defer their November salaries to a later date," the Edinburgh club added.

"Make no mistake the fans and players have been instrumental in achieving this extension with HMRC. The supporters' efforts have been quite phenomenal."

Earlier on Tuesday Hearts, who have total debts of 24 million pounds, dismissed a takeover approach from a group of local businessmen.

The club, where Lithuanian Vladimir Romanov is the main shareholder, made an appeal last week for emergency financial help from fans.

Scottish Cup holders Hearts, founded in 1874, asked supporters to sign up to a share issue designed to raise 1.795 million pounds and to buy tickets for home games starting with the match against St Mirren.

At the weekend Hearts rejected a 500,000 pounds offer from Rangers for early settlement of an 800,000 pounds debt over player transfers.

Rangers are the biggest casualties of a financial crisis facing Scottish soccer. The Glasgow club are relaunching from the fourth tier this season after they collapsed under debts earlier in the year.

($1 = 0.6293 British pounds) (Writing by Keith Weir; editing by Tony Jimenez)