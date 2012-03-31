March 31 Beleaguered Rangers had something to
cheer on Saturday, their 2-1 win at Motherwell meaning
arch-rivals Celtic must wait to secure the Scottish Premier
League title.
Second-placed Rangers, docked 10 points last month after
going into administration, trail Celtic by 15 points with six
matches to play.
Even if Celtic beat St Johnstone on Sunday, they will have
to wait at least another week to be crowned champions.
Celtic, beaten 3-2 at Rangers in the Old Firm derby last
week, have 75 points from 31 games. Rangers have 60 from 32
while third-placed Motherwell have 54 from 32.
Lee McCulloch scored the Rangers winner a minute from time.
Henrik Ojamaa had given Motherwell an early lead but that was
cancelled out by Steven Whittaker.
Rangers have been champions a world record 54 times
including the last three seasons.
The administrators have given three prospective bidders
until Wednesday to submit final bids for the 140-year-old club.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Tony Jimenez)