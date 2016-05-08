LONDON May 8 Celtic beat their closest challengers Aberdeen 3-2 on Sunday to secure the Scottish Premier League title for the fifth year in a row.

Winger Patrick Roberts struck twice in the first 20 minutes and Mikael Lustig added the third for Celtic four minutes after halftime.

Niall McGinn and Andrew Considine pulled two goals back for the visitors but Celtic hung on to move 12 points ahead of Aberdeen in the table with two games left.

It was the 47th Scottish league title in Celtic's history, seven behind their arch-rivals Rangers who will return to the top flight next season after four years in the lower divisions following the club's liquidation in 2012. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Alan Baldwin)