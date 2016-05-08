Manchester United lifts full-year revenue and profit guidance
May 16 English soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit guidance after strong broadcast revenue helped to lift the club's third quarter revenue figures.
LONDON May 8 Celtic beat their closest challengers Aberdeen 3-2 on Sunday to secure the Scottish Premier League title for the fifth year in a row.
Winger Patrick Roberts struck twice in the first 20 minutes and Mikael Lustig added the third for Celtic four minutes after halftime.
Niall McGinn and Andrew Considine pulled two goals back for the visitors but Celtic hung on to move 12 points ahead of Aberdeen in the table with two games left.
It was the 47th Scottish league title in Celtic's history, seven behind their arch-rivals Rangers who will return to the top flight next season after four years in the lower divisions following the club's liquidation in 2012. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Alan Baldwin)
May 16 English soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit guidance after strong broadcast revenue helped to lift the club's third quarter revenue figures.
May 16 Arsenal will be "frustrated" if they fail to secure a top four finish in the Premier League this season and can only blame themselves for their inconsistent performances, manager Arsene Wenger has said.