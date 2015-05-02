LONDON May 2 Celtic won the Scottish league title for the fourth year in a row after Aberdeen lost 1-0 to Dundee United on Saturday.

Celtic beat Dundee 5-0 on Friday to move to the brink of the championship and Aberdeen's loss left them 11 points clear at the top of the table with three games left.

"We have achieved a big thing," Celtic manager Ronny Deila told the club's website.

"Hopefully, there will be more and more. Defensively we have been unbelievable the whole season and we have hardly conceded a goal. Offensively we have been getting better and we scored five beautiful goals against Dundee on Friday night."

Celtic have won 46 Scottish titles, eight behind their Glasgow arch-rivals Rangers, who are playing in the (second-tier) Championship after major financial problems.

