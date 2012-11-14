LONDON Nov 14 Scotland's league system will be re-structured from 2014-15 if a proposal from the 30 clubs playing in the country's football league (SFL) is accepted by the Scottish FA (SFA) and elite Premier League.

The 30 clubs unanimously voted on Wednesday to propose a three-tier league structure of 16, 10 and 16 teams from season 2014-15 with clubs currently in the Premier League incorporated into a new Premier Division.

The second tier would be re-named the Championship and the third would be called the First Division.

SFL chief executive David Longmuir told BBC Scotland: "The plan involves the merger of the SPL and the SFL, coming together to collaborate and work together going forward, which I think would be a good thing for the game.

"It encourages refreshment and vibrancy of clubs changing their positions."

The plan needs the approval of both the SFA and the Premier League before it can be implemented.

The SFL is also proposing a new format for the Scottish League Cup based on a seeding system similar to the Champions League.

Longmuir's original proposal included an idea of reserve sides from Celtic and Rangers being added to the bottom tier to take the total to 18 teams, but a number of clubs voiced their opposition.

The Scottish League was formed of two divisions from the 1890s until 1975 when it was re-organised into three divisions with a further change in 1994 when a fourth division was added and the current structure adopted. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Pritha Sarkar)